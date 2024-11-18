Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson celebrates 150 WSL appearances & 100 WSL wins

The Women’s Super League’s North London derby saw Arsenal Women emerge victorious. Through goals from Alessia Russo, Frida Maanum, and Stina Blackstenius, the Gunner women painted North London red.

Saturday was a special day for Gunners, but one Gunner, Leah Williamson, deserves a shoutout.

That win over Spurs was a special moment in her Arsenal career; she not only made her 150th appearance for the club of her dreams in a derby, she also in that game recorded her 100th WSL win.

She’s one of our own ❤️ 100 WSL wins in 150 appearances with The Arsenal for @leahcwilliamson 👏 pic.twitter.com/uRf2GVdyd4 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 16, 2024

After the game, she spoke to the media, emphasising her love for the club and expressing satisfaction with the way things have turned out. She stated, “Everyone knows what [the club] means to me; I love playing for Arsenal. I think the third goal, the way I celebrated with the fans, I think I showed that a little bit. I’m very, very happy, and if i was going to have 100 wins and 150 appearances anywhere, I would want them here.”

🎥 | leah and lotte wubben-moy’s post-match interview, after tottenham v arsenal

[via the arsenal app] pic.twitter.com/WJ49oc8SUB — leah williamson source (@lw6source) November 16, 2024

Well, it is wonderful to see Leah reach such a milestone, but what’s more special is her seemingly having rediscovered her mojo.

She not long ago was one of the Gunners who faced a lot of criticism; some felt she had lost her brilliance. However, her recent performances have been very impressive. Sofascore has given her a 7.5 rating for her last three Arsenal performances, highlighting her decent ones recently.

She has been looking better and better in the last few games, and it would be unfair not to highlight how brilliant she was against Spurs.

Leah Williamson versus Spurs (courtesy of Sofascore):

90 minutes

109 touches

4 clearances

1 tackle

1 interception

90/99 accurate passes

6/12 long balls

1/1 ground duel

2/2 aerial duels

After her Spurs performance, I read somewhere that a Gooner compared her ball-passing style to that of Barcelona legend Sergio Basquets. Her legs are long and spindly, giving the impression that she will play the ball wide before wrapping it inside, a move that caught Spurs players off guard on multiple occasions Saturday afternoon.

What do you think of Leah Williamson’s latest performance? Is she back at her best?

Susan N

