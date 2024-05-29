Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson: “It’s important we start bringing some trophies back to this club”

Arsenal Women have done well in winning the Women’s Continental League Cup for two seasons in a row (and a record 7 times since its inception). But it hasn’t quite achieved the same level of pomp and splendour as winning something like the WSL Title would have. It’s no surprise that Lionesses captain Leah Williamson is desperate to bring some glory to the Emirates, our Gunner women’s new home ground.

The England international, speaking after signing a new contract with Arsenal Women, mentioned her desire for history to remember this Arsenal team as winners as she celebrates 19 years at the club. She thinks it’s time for them to start collecting trophies because it’s part of Arsenal’s identity.

“I see this team as trailblazers, they’re changing the game, the way they connect with the fans, the way they’re authentic, and show who they are as human beings whilst also being incredible athletes. I want people to remember us as winners which is why it’s important we start bringing some trophies back to this club, because this is what this club has always been. I know when people sign here, it’s the expectation regardless of recent history, that is the expectation. The smile says it all, I’m excited to get going.” said Williamson.

It’s been 5 years since Arsenal’s last WSL title win, so it’s definitely high time they brought that league title back home. Furthermore, their two consecutive continental cup triumphs ought to demonstrate that they have the potential to compete in the FA Cup if they set their minds to it. Arsenal Women have won the Women’s FA Cup a record 14 times, but have not done so since 2016..

Picture this: Arsenal dominating next season and clinching the WSL title, the FA Cup, and the Continental Cup. Wouldn’t that be something? It would definitely solidify Arsenal’s status as the top team in England.

Hopefully, besides their dominance in England, they will also secure a spot in the women’s Champions League group stages and make a strong impression in the prestigious European competition.

That would be pretty awesome, don’t you agree Gooners?

Michelle M

