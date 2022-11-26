Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson ‘making good progress’ and is not “too far away”

Arsenal defender & Lioness captain Leah Williamson says there’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ on her injury recovery by Michelle

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson, also captain for the Women’s England team, the Lionesses, has not been available for team selection by Jonas Eidevall since sustaining a foot injury in early October. Leah also had to withdraw from international duties.

Jonas Eidevall confirmed that Leah was now back in training with her Arsenal teammates, but is not yet match fit.

The Lionesses Captain last played for her club in a 1-0 win over Ajax that ensured Arsenal qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. During the same match, fellow defender and Women’s Brazil Captain Rafaelle Souza suffered a metatarsal bone injury, whilst Leah picked up her similar injury in training the following week. Leah has missed the subsequent two international breaks with England since then.

Williamson, speaking to Skysports ahead of an unveiling of artwork celebrating Helen Hardy, the founder of Manchester Laces football club, said that after a tough time away from the pitch she was closing in on a recovery.

It has been a tricky one to overcome, she said. It’s not been the smoothest ride from the start but I’m making good progress now.

Hopefully that light at the end of the tunnel is close for me now. I’m on the grass training now and look forward to getting back on the pitch. I definitely don’t think I’m too far away.

It’s never easy watching when you’re injured, she added. I loved going to the England v USA match in October but when I saw them walk out onto the pitch to warm-up it hurts my heart a little bit.

My job is just to get back as soon as possible to give myself a chance of being involved again.

Although it’s difficult (being injured) I really enjoyed watching the team last month. The Japan game in particular was great to see. The girls look like they are enjoying themselves and playing freely.

When I think about why I miss playing football, that is number one – when you are in a team that gives you the chance to express yourself.

It’s fabulous to hear that Leah is very much on the road to recovery and that she’s a regular in training again with Arsenal.

With the current strangle-hold on boss Eidevall, with 6 of 21 players all currently unavailable for team selection, perhaps his choices will get a little easier soon, and player-loading will become a little easier to manage.

Good luck in continuing that speedy recovery Leah!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….