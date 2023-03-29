Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson No.1 in BBC Women’s Hour Power list by Michelle

England Women’s captain and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson, and England and Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, have been named in the 2023 BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour Power List. Leah Williamson was number one on the list and Lotte Wubben-Moy was placed seventh, in a shortlist of thirty.

“It’s lovely – I’m just trying to do my job,” Williamson said. “My mum will be happy! It’s really nice, I’m slightly taken aback by that but very appreciative.

“As women we’ve been living in the shadows, maybe, but we know that we have the ability to step up. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it – which is why when we do recognise women like this, it’s great because those aspiring to be in these positions can believe that there is a place for them in the sporting world.”

Williamson captained England’s Lionesses to glory in the European Championship 2022 and off the pitch, she champions equal opportunities for girls in sport. The UK government announced it’s PE Pledge earlier this month, ensuring that all schoolgirls will have equal access to football following the Lionesses’ open letter, which stated that boys and girls should have the same level of access to sport in school.

Leah’s Arsenal and England teammate, Lotte Wubben-Moy, was also recognised for her work in helping to lead this campaign and striving to ensure that the Lionesses Euro 2022 win would have a lasting legacy on women’s football.

“A conversation led by Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson on the bus from the Trafalgar Square celebrations has delivered real change in society and the announcement is a testament to their tenacity and excellent engagement with the Government. The FA are as proud of them as we have ever been,” said Baroness Sue Campbell, Director of Women’s Football for The FA and second on this year’s Power List.

The list was judged by a panel comprised of Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Sam Quek, and Ebony Rainford-Brent, and chaired by Jessica Creighton.

Leah’s book ‘You have the Power‘ is being launched tomorrow, 30th March – a book to show young girls how to find their strength and empower them to follow their dreams.

Michelle Maxwell

