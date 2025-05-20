Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson rules out coaching but hints at future in player development

Renée Slegers has all of a sudden turned out to be an inspiring figure in women’s football, even being short-listed for the WSL Manager of the Season Award. From her early days as an Arsenal academy player to guiding the club to their first UEFA Women’s Champions League final in years, her journey is undoubtedly a source of motivation for young players.

Years from now, it would not be surprising to hear someone credit Slegers as their inspiration for stepping into football management.

Williamson’s leadership, but no desire to coach

With such strong leadership at the helm, some Arsenal Women stars may already be considering a future in coaching once they retire. However, one player who has ruled out that path is Leah Williamson.

Despite her natural leadership and ability to bring out the best in others, Williamson has made it clear she has not interest in becoming a coach.

While she acknowledges her strength in helping individuals unlock their potential, she feels coaching requires much more than working with one or two players. For her, it is about shaping an entire squad’s identity, something she does not see herself doing.

She admits she has considered the idea in the past, but ultimately feels it is not the right fit. Instead, she envisions a more specialised role, possibly similar to that of a defensive coach, focusing on improving individual players rather than leading an entire team.

Individual development over management

“Absolutely not!” Williamson responded, via Arsenal.com, when asked if she would consider coaching in the future.

“I’m more task-oriented, so it’s like, tell me what you want, and maybe I’ll have something to add that might be of interest to somebody. Whereas I think a lot of work has to go into being a coach, creating your own ideology, and I’m not sure I’m capable of that.

“A couple of times in my career, I’ve thought about it, and a few people have said I wouldn’t make a bad coach, but I really enjoy individual work, like Kelly [Smith]’s role here, really honing in on making certain players better at their super strengths. I think I could do something like that, but I’m not sure being a coach is for me.

“There’ll always be work to do in football, and I’d love to help in any way I can.”

It may be disappointing to some that someone with Williamson’s influence and respect does not see herself pursuing management. One could easily imagine her as a coach players would love to play under.

Regardless, as Arsenal fans, the focus must remain on appreciating her brilliance while she is still playing. Wherever her post-playing career leads, there is little doubt she will continue to have an impact on football.

Michelle M

