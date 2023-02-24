Arsenal Women’s Williamson £200k per year vs Partey on £200k per week

Arsenal Women’s £4.3m wage bill was spread across 44 playing and non-playing staff, up from £2.6m across 35 staff the year before, according to their latest published accounts. It’s still far behind the men’s team, with a total wage bill in excess of £220m, according to Deloitte’s Football Money League.

Individual player salaries are not declared, but England captain and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson is believed to be among the Women’s team highest earners, with a reported salary of £200,000 according to the BBC. This compares to the best-paid male players, such as striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Thomas Partey, who are reportedly paid a similar sum (£200k) every week – adding up to over £10m a year..