Arsenal Women’s Williamson £200k per year vs Partey on £200k per week by Michelle
Arsenal Women’s £4.3m wage bill was spread across 44 playing and non-playing staff, up from £2.6m across 35 staff the year before, according to their latest published accounts. It’s still far behind the men’s team, with a total wage bill in excess of £220m, according to Deloitte’s Football Money League.
Individual player salaries are not declared, but England captain and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson is believed to be among the Women’s team highest earners, with a reported salary of £200,000 according to the BBC. This compares to the best-paid male players, such as striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Thomas Partey, who are reportedly paid a similar sum (£200k) every week – adding up to over £10m a year..
Male and female players also have individual deals with brands such as kit makers Nike and Adidas, which will boost their earnings further. Arsenal said: “We need to ensure we are investing in top players and that means paying competitive salaries – the same principles apply with our men’s team.” saying they aimed to make “consistent revenues through commercial partnerships and increased attendances”.
There was a 62% increase in turnover to £6.9m in the year to 31st May 2022, boosted by the £8m-per-year broadcasting deal agreed between the Barclays Women’s Super League, the BBC and SkySports in 2021.
Matchday revenue also increased to £532,000, with four games held at the Emirates Stadium, attracting crowds of 10,000 or more. This is expected to significantly increase this season, with ticket sales for the women’s game soaring, with 50,000 tickets sold to watch Arsenal Women in action in a single game.
It’s very difficult to say that the gap is closing between the men and women’s game but with revenues on the increase in the women’s game this should, in time, be reflected in salaries.
