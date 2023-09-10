Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson steps up her recovery from ACL injury by Michelle

Leah Williamson became the 3rd Arsenal Women player last season, to suffer a devastating ACL injury in April 2023. Leah’s injury followed that of Beth Mead in November 2022, and Vivianne Miedema in December 2022. Unfortunately, in a season marred by player injury, Laura Wienroither followed Leah Williamson, sustaining an ACL injury in May 2023, taking Arsenal Women to 4 player ACL injuries in a single season.

Recovery from an ACL injury is a long process, requiring surgery and a long and arduous rehabilitation program. The good news is that Leah Williamson has taken a big step forward in her recovery process, as you can see from the official Arsenal tweet below.

Another big step forward in @leahcwilliamson’s recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TkUF8tUydM — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 7, 2023

Unfortunately, Leah’s ACL injury, like Beth’s, meant that she couldn’t be part of the Lionesses squad (which Leah usually captains) that finished 2nd in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, that took place in Australia & New Zealand this summer.

We are unlikely to see Leah, or indeed Laura, on the pitch for Arsenal before the latter half of the 2023-24 season at best.

After Arsenal Women crashed out of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Saturday 9th September, they now only have domestic football to contend with this season:

Women’s Super League title

Continental Cup (which our Gunners won last season)

Vitality FA Cup

There are a lot of changes to our Arsenal Women squad this season, with 4 new arrivals including Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, Alessia Russo & Laia Codina, and maybe 1 or 2 more arrivals before the end of the summer transfer window on 14th September. Hopefully they can now spend time training together.

How devastated are you that our Gunners are out of the Champions League? I think I’m still in denial..

Michelle Maxwell

