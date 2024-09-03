Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti is building minutes to be “ready for the season”

Following months of rehabilitation from a knee injury, Lia Walti is working to improve her match fitness ahead of the new Arsenal Women season.

Walti made her comeback to the field the other weekend, following a five-month absence due to an injury she sustained during training in March. She made a 13-minute cameo appearance against Chelsea in Arsenal’s women’s final game of their United States preseason trip. Though the Blues triumphed 1-0 in that game, there were several positives from it, the most evident of which was seeing Walti return to the pitch.

Well, a week after getting her first minutes on the pitch in months, Walti made progress in her effort to gain match fitness. She played 45 minutes in Arsenal’s 3-0 friendly victory over Southampton, which was great.

Speaking after the game, the Swiss star expressed her delight at receiving minutes, underscoring that she is working to regain her fitness ahead of the new season.

“Today everyone got 45 minutes, we have a really deep squad and players can step in and be incredible. For me personally, honestly I am just happy to be on the pitch and playing free and no pressure on myself, I am trying to build my minutes and be ready for the season,” she said.

Walti’s brilliance, like her teammates, will be critical for Arsenal to start the new season flying high. With dependable midfielder Victoria Pelova poised to miss a lengthy period of time, recovering from an ACL injury, Arsenal Women cannot afford to lose another player to injury. The consistency and tranquillity Walti brings to Arsenal’s engine room will be critical to the Gunners getting through the Women’s Champions League qualifications and starting the season on a high. Let’s hope that everything proceeds smoothly and Walti enhances her physical condition with each match, paving the way for another exceptional season with The Arsenal.

Did you think Wally was looking pretty good against Southampton Gooners? Good to have her back!

Michelle M

