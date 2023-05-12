Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti “looking forward to making more memories with fans”

Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti is “looking forward to making more memories with fans” by Michelle

Lia Walti’s Arsenal dream continues. Lia signed to Arsenal from Bundesliga side Potsdam back in 2018. And now the 30-year-old has just signed a new deal to stay at a club she dearly loves. Although it is still a mystery how long her new deal is, holding on to her is good news.

The two-footed central midfielder is excited about this new chapter of her Arsenal career. Since making the move to the UK Lia has made 128 appearances for the Gunners. As a Gunner, she’s helped the club lift trophies like the Women’s Super League title in the 2018/19 season and the 2022/23 Continental Cup. Lia also captains the Swiss National Women’s team and will lead them in to the Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia & New Zealand this summer.

Over the years, Lia has observed a significant surge in the growth of women’s football, particularly in recent seasons. This progress is exemplified by the substantial turnouts at the Women’s Super League matches hosted at the Emirates Stadium this season. The trend reached its pinnacle when a record-breaking domestic audience of 60,063 fans attended the Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Wolfsburg earlier this month.

With a wealth of experience under her belt, Lia is confident that there is no better place to play football than with Arsenal, given the passionate fanbase. When asked about her decision to continue with the team, she stated:

“It’s a special moment for me to commit for a few more years to stay at Arsenal. I’m very, very happy and excited.

“When you’re a bit older like me turning 30 this year then you obviously want to consider everything. You want to look at all the options and you need to look at what’s most important for me and what are my priorities.

“The main reason for me to stay is the group – not only the players but everything around the club. The English league at the minute is such a good place to be. We’re playing in front of full crowds and especially here at the club, you feel the full support for women’s football.

“It’s something we were all dreaming about when we were younger. Now you’ve finally reached that and for me, it was like: ‘Do I actually want to leave that place right now?’. I just want to have more of it and have more memories with the girls.”

This season, Arsenal have already won the Conti Cup, made a valiant attempt to reach the Champions League final, and are still in contention for the WSL title. Lia believes that this season’s success is just the beginning, and there are more prosperous times ahead for the team.

This sentiment is undoubtedly echoed by our loyal supporters, the Gooners, who have passionately voiced their desire for Lia to remain with the club in recent weeks. Lia is grateful for their unwavering support and aims to reciprocate their faith by helping the team achieve success and win trophies.

“Arsenal means a lot to me, I feel at home here” she added. “I’ve built good connections on the pitch but also off the pitch. I just felt from the first moment that this is a place where I’m going to be happy and I just want to stay here for a few more years.



“It’s so nice to hear and to read that they want me to stay. I love the fans and I feel like they started to love me from the first season onwards. It’s really nice that they appreciate the work you put on the field every single day and I’m really looking forward to more memories with them.”

