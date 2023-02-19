Arsenal Women’s Lina Hurtig leaves Sweden national camp following injury by Michelle

It is currently internationals week in women’s football. The Swedish Women’s national team started their camp in Marbella, Spain where they beat China 4-1 in an international friendly this week. The Swedish team’s next match is against Germany in Duisburg, Germany but Arsenal Women’s Lina Hurtig will not be travelling with her national team due to a foot injury. Instead, Hurtig is returning to Arsenal to continue rehab on her injury.

🚨Lina Hurtig leaves the national team camp and will rejoin Arsenal to continue her rehab there. “We have intensified her training through the week but she’s not far enough ahead to play against Germany so she will travel back to her club” pic.twitter.com/X8pBxmacJh — Amanda Zaza (@amandaezaza) February 19, 2023

No doubt this will be a blow to Jonas Eidevall and the Arsenal Women squad as they have been struggling on the goal-scoring front in the WSL since returning from Christmas break, dropping 7 WSL points in the process with 2 draws (1-1 Chelsea, 0-0 West Ham) and a defeat to Manchester City (2-1), leaving them languishing in 4th place in the WSL league table.

Arsenal’s first 2 games after returning from international break are against Chelsea, firstly in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round on Sunday 26th February at Kingsmeadow. Arsenal then face Chelsea again the following week in the FA Conti Cup semi-final. No easy feat, made all the more difficult with Hurtig not being match-fit.

Let’s hope our Gunners don’t pick up any more injuries during the international break..

How do you think this might affect the Gunners against Chelsea?

