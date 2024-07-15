Arsenal Women’s Lionesses captain, Leah Williamson, is not injured despite concerns at Euro qualifier

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson is not injured, as many had assumed after seeing her subbed off at halftime in the England versus Ireland women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers. Given that Williamson only recently recovered from an ACL injury, many fans would be concerned if she sustained another injury.

Within Eight months of returning from an ACL injury, a player is at increased risk of re-injury or picking up another knee injury. However, in Williamson’s case, as she soon reaches the 8-month mark without reinjury, we can breathe; her ACL injury is all in the past.

That said, it has emerged that her substitution was not due to an injury. The match (England versus Ireland) was quite intense, prompting the substitution of her and Jess Carter, who were both one yellow card away from a ban, to safeguard them for the Sweden match.

The Lionesses captain must be fit for next season; with Amanda Ilestedt out for a lengthy period of time, pregnant with her first child, and Lotte Wubben-Moy nursing an injury for nearly the whole summer, we cannot afford to lose another defender to injury.

Williamson and Laia Codina might form the core of Arsenal’s defence next season. Another defensive recruit would have been sensible, but no transfer links to such a player have emerged thus far – which doesn’t mean no plans are afoot, of course..

That being said, the game concluded 2-1 in favour of the England Lionesses over an Ireland team without their captain Katie McCabe. Beth Mead assisted fellow Gunner Alessia Russo, who broke the deadlock; Georgia Stanway extended the lead from the penalty spot; and Julie-Ann Russell scored the consolation goal for Ireland.

Did you watch the match?

