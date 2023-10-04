Arsenal Women’s long journey to defend their Continental Cup win begins next week

Arsenal Women’s long journey to defend their Continental Cup win by Michelle

Although our Arsenal Women’s 2022–23 season was plagued with injuries, they had a decent season. One silver lining of last season was that we won the Continental Cup, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final.

This season, our Gunners have the chance to defend the league cup. We would have entered the competition in the knockout stages had we qualified for the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League, but we now have to go through the Continental Cup group stage. We are in Group D alongside Tottenham, Bristol City, Reading, and Southampton.

So when are we playing these fixtures?

Arsenal versus Bristol (November 11th)

Southampton versus Arsenal (November 23rd)

Arsenal versus Tottenham (December 13th)

Reading versus Arsenal (January 24th)

With our brilliant squad, our Gunners should dominate the league cup competition and successfully defend it. With no Champions League football, we have to conquer all the domestic competitions we can!

Eidevall has high hopes for his team this season; he admitted a few days ago on Arsenal.com, “We want to bring all the energy, passion, and quality on the pitch together.” Of the pressure that comes with playing for Arsenal, he believes the girls will handle the pressure, “Is there pressure playing for a club like Arsenal? Of course, there is. With all the history that we have and all the expectations we have, of course, there is pressure. But that’s a privilege.

“We have that pressure because a lot of people care about what we’re doing and we want to be ambitious as well. We’re trying to create a culture where we help each other, where we work really hard together and where we can thrive under that pressure.”

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

