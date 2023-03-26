Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy hails supporters after 5-1 win over Spurs by Michelle

Speaking post-match after Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal defender and England international Lotte Wubben-Moy thank fans for their support and encouragement:

“Not too long ago, 10-12 years ago, I was one of them,” she said, reflecting on the incredible away support. “So I understand how much it means when you give a bit of time and we don’t win these games without their support. You could hear them for the full 90 minutes. I think they were louder than the home team support. So it was a lovely day all in all.

“The girls have been unbelievable. On form, taking their chances and not just taking chances, but finishing some beautiful shots off. We’re playing on fire at the moment and it’s beautiful.”

Next up for Arsenal is the second leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, on Wednesday 29th March, kick-off 20:00 UK, at Emirates Stadium. With this huge derby day win for Arsenal, Wubben-Moy is “buzzing” to take on Bayern Munich and ensure our Gunners reach the Champions League semi-finals, saying:

“We’re still in that tie. I think we very much look at the next leg as something that we can go all in for. And particularly coming into a game like this, it gives you energy. I think the assumption is that it takes away from you. But in reality, we scored five goals today, and I think we’re all just buzzing and ready to get going again.

Arsenal need all the support you can give to help them get past Bayern Munich and reach the Champions League semi-finals. Arsenal have confirmed 15,000 tickets have been sold for this event already and are encouraging as many fans as possible to join them in support. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

