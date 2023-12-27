Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy spreading joy at Xmas in north London

Arsenal Women’s 24 year old centre-back, Lotte Wubben-Moy, spent Christmas Day taking part in Arsenal’s Christmas dinner for young people in foster care in their local north north London area of Islington. Arsenal have been providing special Xmas celebrations on every Christmas day since 2017, at The Arsenal Hub, for care-experienced young people.

💬 “We’re one big family.” Our centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy spent yesterday taking part in our annual Christmas dinner for young people in foster care in our local area ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 26, 2023

The youngsters played football, video and board games with guests before having Christmas Dinner together. Everyone received a Christmas hamper provided from Arsenal’s charity partner HisChurch as well as other gifts.

Lotte, grew up in Islington’s neighbouring borough of Hackney, and spoke about why Arsenal’s local community is so close to her heart.

“This is a special time of year and it’s important we support each other and be there for each other. Arsenal does so much good work locally, and it was a privilege to be part of this initiative. The community is at the heart of everything we do and it’s so worth it when you see the young people having fun together, playing games and enjoying their Christmas dinner. We are one big family – we want to ensure that as many people as possible feel the love.”

England international Lotte made her debut for Arsenal Women at the age of 16, making 13 appearances for the club before moving to study in the United States and playing for US college team North Carolina Tar Heels, alongside her England and now Arsenal teammate Alessia Russo.

Never being one to take a back seat, Lotte is a crusader for change in the local community and change in society in general. Lotte, together with Lionesses captain and Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson, wrote a letter to the UK government and achieved a PE Pledge that schoolgirls will have equal access to football and schools are now expected to provide a minimum of two hours of PE per week.

Keep going Lotte! You are a gem of a human being!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….