Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy wins Charlton Award – a true Gunners star, on and off pitch

Arsenal Women & Lionesses defender, Lotte Wubben-Moy, has won the Charlton Award, which was created in memory of the late and great Sir Bobby Charlton. Lotte won the award for her significant impact in developing the future of football.

Awarded to Lotte during an FA Council meeting at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, her strong ambition to leave football and society in a better place was recognised.

The judges recognised the significant role that Lotte has played in getting equal access to football for girls, alongside her success on the pitch.

Lotte had a phenomenal season of football with Arsenal Women and England Women last season, and was voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season for her significant efforts throughout the season.

Wubben-Moy was the foundation Arsenal Women’s defence was built on last season.

All season, the 25 year old England defender has been rock-solid in Arsenal’s defense. Unfortunately, a foot injury kept her out of action for the last few weeks of the campaign, and the injury also prevented her from joining the England Lionesses Euro qualifier squad this summer. The Lionesses have now secured their spot at their spot at the Euro 2025 qualifiers in Switzerland, and are the defending European Champions.

Lotte will receive her award at an international game, to be determined, in the Autumn.

