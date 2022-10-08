Arsenal Womens Manager nominated for Barclays Manager of the Month by Michelle

Jonas Eidevall has been nominated for Barclays Manager of the Month for September.

Eidevall´s Arsenal Women had a fantastic start to their Women´s Super League season with two wins (Brighton 0 – 4 Arsenal and Arsenal 4 – 0 Tottenham), scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets. Arsenal Women are the first team in WSL history to keep 8 consecutive clean sheets. The team are currently on a short international break, with their next WSL game scheduled away at Reading on October 16th.

It all seems to be about 4 – 0 through the month of September. Arsenal are the clear favourites against Reading but can Eidevall´s team keep that clean sheet streak going? Tickets for this Women’s Super League game against Reading Women are now on sale. The game will take place at Select Car Leasing Stadium and is a 6:45pm kick-off. Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, and £4 for 12 and under.

Speaking after Arsenal´s 4-0 win over Tottenham in the North London Derby at the Emirates – Eidevall said: “That’s the great thing about the football club: it connects people. We share the same dreams and the same motivations and we can share those experiences here together. I’m so happy we got to share this experience with so many Gunners.”

The Swede won September’s Manager of the Month award last season in his first year with the Gunners. He signed a new contract alongside Mikel Arteta earlier this year.

You can vote for the Manager of the Month award here.

Rafaelle Souza and Beth Mead have also been nominated for WSL Player of the Month, which can be voted for here.

Here´s wishing Jonas, Rafaelle & Beth good luck in their nominations.

Michelle Maxwell

