Arsenal Women’s Manuela Zinsberger “we want to win every trophy!”

What would a dream 2022-23 Arsenal women’s season look like? Making sure they win another trophy, either the Champions League title or the WSL title, or fighting to win both?

I have two arguments for this question: First, Arsenal can decide to focus on one trophy, most likely the Champions League, and fight tooth and nail for it. Up next for them in the competition is the Semi-finals against Wolfsburg. Beating an in-form Bayern Munich should make give Arsenal the confidence that they can beat Wolfsburg in the upcoming semi-finals. If Eidevall and his team reach the final, then we can trust them to do one thing: win it. This may guarantee them a double: a chance to defend the Champions League and enough funds to invest in the squad.

Eidevall and his squad may also put in a shift to lift the WSL title. With three points separating Arsenal from top spot and a game in hand, Arsenal can lift the league if they put their mind to it, but they’ll have to give everything they’ve got not only because at this point any of the Manchester clubs or Chelsea can lift the league but because of their injury struggles, with Kim Little and Katie McCabe adding to the long list of Arsenal injuries. Should Arsenal win them all, or should they just pick one and say, That’s it?

If it were up to Manuela Zinsberger's (Arsenal's goalkeeper) decision on what the Arsenal women should target, she would want them to win them all. "We are always trying to win trophies; that's how we start the season and how we come into pre-season," Zinsberger said after the Continental Cup win as quoted by Fawsltalk. "I am always aiming for a trophy, no matter what. I don't need a trophy to start us off; I need the team we have. We want to win every trophy.

“I think it’s a nice opportunity for us to get some training in.”

Arsenal Women really do have what it takes to go all the way!

COYGW!!

