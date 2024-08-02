Arsenal Women’s Matildas out of olympics but 4 Gunners make quarter-finals

Unfortunately, the Olympic campaign for Arsenal Women’s Matildas Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, and Caitlin Foord, as well as their national teammates, ended on Wednesday, as the Australian Women’s National Team failed to make it out of the group stages.

After losing 3-0 to Germany in the first Group B match, Australia needed to win their remaining two group matches against Zambia and the United States of America to have a chance of making the knockout round.

A 6-5 comeback victory over Zambia boosted their chances of qualifying for the elimination round; all they needed was a strong performance to avoid a defeat against the United States and advance to the quarterfinals. Versus the United States, Catley and her teammates attempted to step up, but Emily Fox and her USWNT teammates were better; they, too, brought their A-game, under new head coach, Emma Hayes.

By halftime, the USA led 1-0 thanks to a Trinity Rodman goal, and Australia was unable to respond early in the second half as Korbin Albert doubled the Americans’ lead in the 77th minute. Alanna Kennedy scored the Matildas’ consolation goal. Steph Catley, the Matildas’ captain, was sad with the result but pledged they’d be back stronger, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve her country on the international stage.

“Devastated doesn’t begin to describe what this team is feeling right now. We haven’t achieved what we set out to but we’ve learnt many hard lessons, will re-group and come back stronger like we always do. Always the greatest honour to represent my country, a privilege I’ll never take for granted,” said Catley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph Catley (@stephcatley)

Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross, take heart; you will come back stronger!

We still have some Gunners in the competition though Gooners! Cloe Lacasse’ Canada, Emily Fox‘s United States and Laia Codina & Mariona Caldentey have all made it to the quarter-finals in style!

Are you watching much of the Olympics Gooners?

Susan N

