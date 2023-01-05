Arsenal Women’s Mead & Miedema in Top Ten best female footballers in the world 2022 by Michelle

Beth Mead has been voted in 2nd place among all female footballers in the world, behind Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas who was also voted as winner ahead of 2nd place Beth in the Ballon D’Or Féminin 2022 awards in October. Arsenal Women have 2 players in the top ten with Vivianne Miedema being voted the 6th best female footballer in the world. Barcelona have 5 players in the top 10, which is extraordinary! Chelsea’s Sam Kerr was voted 3rd and the only Chelsea player in the top 10, although Chelsea’s Pernille Harder was nearly there in 14th spot.

The Guardian ranked the 100 best female footballers in the world 2022 with leading coaches, former players and journalists from the women’s game amongst the 119 judges for this year’s list, compiled in association with The Offside Rule Podcast.

The top 10 in the Guardian 100 list are detailed here:

Another 6 Arsenal Women players who made the top 100 are:

15th Lioness captain & Arsenal defender Leah Williamson

49th Swedish international & Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius

55th Arsenal captain Kim Little

61st Australian international & Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord

78th Swiss international & Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti

84th Brazil captain & Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza

Due to Arsenal’s top goalscorers and assisters Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema being out long term with ACL injuries, Arsenal boss Eidevall is on the hunt to replace their front line fire-power. Interestingly, Brazilian international Debinha, who Arsenal are reported to be interested in, was voted 23rd in the Guardians top 100 list.

Although we all know that all of our Gunners have world class qualities eh Gooners?!

Michelle Maxwell

