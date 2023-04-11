Arsenal Women’s Miedema: “profit & entertainment” prioritised over “well-being of players” by Michelle
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sustained a serious season-ending ACL injury in December last year, just weeks after her teammate and partner Beth Mead had suffered the same fate. Whilst Mead is still hopeful of being able to join Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer, Miedema (being a month behind Beth in her recovery) is resigned to the fact that she will not be playing at this summer’s World Cup, in Australia & New Zealand.
During her recovery, Miedema is focussing on obtaining coaching diplomas and is still a big part of the Dutch women’s team’s World Cup preparations, even though she will miss the competition.
Speaking recently in an interview with NOS. Miedema discusses the increasing burden on women football players, with more competitions and matches being played. She believes the well-being of players should be prioritized over extra games and tournaments.
“I think that in women’s football we do not necessarily have to move towards men’s football,” she said.
“A lot of things in women’s football are done as they are also arranged in men’s football. But actually you first have to develop slowly to be able to take the next step.
“These [extra games/tournaments] are mainly things that are planned for profit and entertainment, but the well-being of the players is not taken into account.
“Men also play a ridiculous amount of matches,” she adds. “I think Kevin De Bruyne played 63 games last year,” she says of the Manchester City player and Belgium international. “That’s just a lot…”
How should the Premier League and Women’s Super League handle player-loading? Should cups, tournaments, silverware and profit really be a priority over our players and their well-being?
Michelle Maxwell
