Arsenal Women’s Miedema: “profit & entertainment” prioritised over “well-being of players” by Michelle

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sustained a serious season-ending ACL injury in December last year, just weeks after her teammate and partner Beth Mead had suffered the same fate. Whilst Mead is still hopeful of being able to join Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer, Miedema (being a month behind Beth in her recovery) is resigned to the fact that she will not be playing at this summer’s World Cup, in Australia & New Zealand.

During her recovery, Miedema is focussing on obtaining coaching diplomas and is still a big part of the Dutch women’s team’s World Cup preparations, even though she will miss the competition.

Speaking recently in an interview with NOS. Miedema discusses the increasing burden on women football players, with more competitions and matches being played. She believes the well-being of players should be prioritized over extra games and tournaments.