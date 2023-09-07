Arsenal Women’s new recruits impress on club debuts, beating Linkoping 3-0

Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse and Amanda Ilestedt all made their debuts for Arsenal Women against Linkoping in the South of Sweden on Wednesday afternoon. With all three having impressive World Cup campaigns in Australia, Arsenal fans were excited to see that all three were announced in the starting lineup.

Amanda Ilestedt played a full 90+ minutes, controlling the play from the back. The press always seemed to start with her, pushing the players up the pitch and making passes through the midfield to start an attack. Ilestedt position herself perfectly when under attack and was quick to recover the ball when under pressure. She had a few chances on goal herself and nearly scored a header in the 50th minutes but the ball went narrowly over the bar.

Alessia Russo on her Arsenal Women’s and Champions League debut got off to a good start. Linking up well with Caitlin Ford, Russo looked dangerous in the middle of the box and seemed to be the target for anything ariel. Pressing from the front, she never stopped applying pressure to Linkoping’s backline. She looked to be through in the second half, but the keeper only just swooped down and saved it. Although our new centre forward didn’t manage to get on the score sheet, she showed exactly why we signed her.

Cloe Lacasse was outstanding down the right wing, linking up well with Kim Little and Alessia Russo. She looked dangerous whenever she had the ball, skipping past players with a burst of pace down the right wing. Pressing hard when defending and tracking back to recover the ball when needed. Alongside Russo and Foord, she looks to have completed our forward line and looks like a dominant force going forward. Coming off at 60 minutes with fellow teammate Alessia Russo.

All three had an impressive debut and has us Gooner fans excited for the upcoming season. All looking very lively and ready for the new season, Wednesday afternoons win was a perfect way to get started.

What’s your thoughts on their debuts Gooner fans?

Daisy Mae

COYGW!

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….