Arsenal Womens new signing Rosa Kafaji impresses on debut against Washington Spirit

Arsenal’s women’s team planned to travel to the United States for their preseason tour this summer. While in America, the girls had to face the Washington Spirit and Chelsea.

Our Gunner women defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1, kicking off their USA tour on a positive note. Alessia Russo, who scored twice, dominated the headlines, but newcomer Rosa Kafaji also performed admirably.

At halftime, Arsenal introduced the former BK Hacken star, who immediately looked great, combining with Russo in an insufferable PL offensive tandem. Playing as a 10, she became an important outlet for Arsenal, influencing the game with her passing range.

Her effortless movement with the ball at her feet and almost scornful elegance remind me of Mesut Ozil. She frequently ran through Washington Spirit’s midfield without losing possession, indicating Arsenal may have just found the X factor for their attack, a specific weapon against teams that play with a low block.

If Kafaji’s performance against the Washington Spirit was any indication of what to anticipate from her, I believe we are going to fall in love with her game. Many people were disappointed by Vivianne Miedema’s departure last summer, but Kafaji will be their new darling; she will mend the hearts Miedema broke when she joined Manchester City.

The next encounter is Arsenal versus Chelsea, and it will be fascinating to watch how the 21-year-old performs. If she passes the Chelsea test, most of us will have high hopes for what Arsenal may do this season.

Katie P

