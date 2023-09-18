Arsenal Women’s newest recruit “looking forward” to joining her Aussie teammates by Michelle

Arsenal Women crowned their 2023 summer transfer window with a move for Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross. As is the norm with new Arsenal signings, the 21-year-old had her chance to speak to the club media in an interview to reflect her move to the club.

In the interview, she had a lot to say. She said her decision to join Arsenal wasn’t hard; it was quite easy. She credits her compatriots Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord for giving her the desire to become a Gunner with the beautiful things they tell her about the club, and she had to just join them and experience what they do:

“I love playing with them in the national team. I think having them at Arsenal will help me a lot more and make the move a little bit easier. Caitlin and Steph have always said good things about Arsenal, and I’m really looking forward to joining them here.”

Manchester United and Chelsea were reportedly interested in her signature, but Arsenal won the race by stepping in early and securing a deal with her current Swedish team, where she was contracted until December 2023. As to why she was sure she was making the right move, Cooney-Cross said,

“I immediately had a really good feeling and thought it was the best decision. I thought I should trust my gut.

“It seems like a great club, with a great bunch of girls in a really good environment. It just felt right.”

She’s also keen to make a mark in the Women’s Super League, which she notes is slowly establishing itself as one of the best women’s leagues:

“I’ve always spoken to some of the girls in the national team and asked their thoughts on the Women’s Super League teams. It’s always nice to get some information before making a move.

“It’s a big league, it’s very popular, and it’s also everyone’s dream to go play in the WSL. I’m really happy to be here.”

Kyra adds to Jonas Eidevall’s midfield options; she joins captain Kim Little, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Frida Maanum, and Katherine Kuhl.

I hope Arsenal Women’s engine room will be efficient in the coming season. What do you think gooners? A great new signing for the club?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

