Arsenal Women’s newest signing, Mariona Caldentey, in top ten most valuable players in Spain’s Liga F

Arsenal Women confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window yesterday, with Barcelona & Spain star, Mariona Caldentey, signing for the Gunners. Arsenal have also been linked to another Barcelona Femeni star, Keira Walsh, but that seems to have gone cold in the water at the moment. While we eagerly anticipate another headline-grabbing Liga F raid, a surprising claim has surfaced: These two talents are among the top ten most valuable players in Spain’s Liga F.

England Lionesses midfielder, Keira Walsh, is the seventh most valuable Liga F player, worth approximately €325k. Caldentey, on the other hand, is the 10th most valuable Liga F player, worth approximately €300k.

That being said, Arsenal have signed Caldentey on a free transfer after her contract with Barcelona Femeni ended on June 30th 2024, and she is a huge coup for the club. In addition to her impressive goal-scoring and goal-assisting prowess, and the 25 titles she amassed at Barcelona, her ranking among the top ten most valuable Liga F stars should pique our interest in what she can bring to the Emirates Stadium next season.

Keira Walsh, the 7th most valuable Liga F talent, would probably cost Arsenal a fortune to recruit, particularly as Keira still has one year to run on her contract with Barcelona. As powerful and valuable as she is, the Spanish giants will not let her go that easily. Indeed, if the two Barcelona stars move to Arsenal, imagine what a fantastic team our Gunner Women could become!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Danni P

