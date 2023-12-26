Arsenal Women’s newly-wed Zinsberger expecting her first child with her wife

Arsenal Women’s Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has announced that her wife, Madeleine, is pregnant and they are expecting their first child in 2024.

Manuela (Manu) & Madeleine got engaged in March 2022 and married in June 2023.

Congratulations to Manuela Zinsberger who’s announced she’s expecting her first child with her wife! pic.twitter.com/mThOgCPkif — Arsenal Women Supporters Club (@ArsenalWomenSC) December 25, 2023

28 year old Manuela (Manu) joined our Gunners back in May 2019, from German side Bayern Munich and won the WSL Golden Glove Award in the 2021-22 season. Manu was also between the sticks for Arsenal when we won the Conti Cup 2023 and made it to the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions league last season, when our Gunner Women sold-out Emirates Stadium!

There has been much speculation on Arsenal Women’s goalkeeping front, particularly after the club reportedly made a world-record bid for Manchester United’s England international Mary Earps during the summer transfer window 2023. But we’re sure Zinsberger is not focusing on that at the moment..

What an exciting announcement from Manu and we wish her and her wife a wonderful New Year 2024, as they welcome their first child into the world..

Michelle Maxwell

