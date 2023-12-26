Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women’s newly-wed Zinsberger expecting her first child with her wife

Arsenal Women’s Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has announced that her wife, Madeleine, is pregnant and they are expecting their first child in 2024.

Manuela (Manu) & Madeleine got engaged in March 2022 and married in June 2023.

28 year old Manuela (Manu) joined our Gunners back in May 2019, from German side Bayern Munich and won the WSL Golden Glove Award in the 2021-22 season. Manu was also between the sticks for Arsenal when we won the Conti Cup 2023 and made it to the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions league last season, when our Gunner Women sold-out Emirates Stadium!

There has been much speculation on Arsenal Women’s goalkeeping front, particularly after the club reportedly made a world-record bid for Manchester United’s England international Mary Earps during the summer transfer window 2023. But we’re sure Zinsberger is not focusing on that at the moment..

What an exciting announcement from Manu and we wish her and her wife a wonderful New Year 2024, as they welcome their first child into the world..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe crowned ‘Sportswoman of the Year 2023’
Arsenal Women’s future is in good hands with young talent learning from the very best
Arsenal Women & England legend says “Nowadays, no game in the league is easy.”
Posted by

Tags Manuela Zinsberger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors