Arsenal Women’s north London derby POTM, Alessia Russo, is definitely finding her form

Alessia Russo’s performance of late seems to suggest she’s finding her groove. In the last 4 Arsenal games, she’s scored 3. In the lead-up to this campaign, we highlighted Russo as one of the Gunners up for a big 2024-25. In the second half of last season, she found her groove, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances. The hope was that she was going to pick up where she left off last season.

But unfortunately she didn’t; she had a slow start to the season. It was only two weeks ago that she scored her first league goal, in a clash against Manchester United on WSL match day 6.

Well, since scoring against her former side, she’s only failed to score in one game, which was versus Juventus, but she scored versus Brighton and then versus Spurs, in the WSL, on Saturday afternoon. Well it took her just 1 minute (63 seconds to be exact) to get Arsenal on the score sheet in the North London Derby. With a first-touch, instinctive finish against Spurs, she gave Arsenal the lead. Haters say she needs to score more, and she’s now bagging goals to prove actions speak louder than words. Russo was rightly awarded Arsenal Women’s POTM!

Against Spurs, Russo had:

64 Minutes

1 goal

2 shots on target

2 key passes

14/17 accurate passes

1 cross

1 big chance1

1/2 aerial duels won

Alessia Russo went 8 games without a goal under Jonas Eidevall. She has now scored 4 in the last 5 under Renee Slegers; she’s surely a girl in form!

Interestingly, speaking to the BBC postgame, she admitted they are now playing with so much confidence under Renee Slegers, unlike the Jonas Eidevall days, that she feels they can still win the league.

“Things don’t change overnight,” Russo said of their growth in confidence. “She has allowed us a little bit of freedom up there, and each game is getting better and better.”

About winning the league, she said, “For sure. The quality that we have, absolutely. We are taking each game as it comes. We believe we can go far, and we will be working hard to do that.”

On the Derby win and her development at Arsenal, Russo added, “When you come to the club, you know the standards, and this is one of them. We knew what it [defeat] felt like and wanted to put it right. Enjoying myself and want to get better each day.”

I don’t know about you, but I think now’s the time we are really going to see the real Alessia Russo, and she’ll surely fire us to glory, alongside her confidence-fueled teammates.

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….