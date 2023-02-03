Arsenal Women’s Norwegian international Frida Maanum is on fire this season (plus video)

Arsenal Women’s Norwegian international Frida Maanum is on fire this season by Michelle

23 year old Norwegian international Frida Leonardsen Maanum signed for Arsenal in July 2021, from Swedish club Linköpings. Frida impressed during her debut season at Arsenal racking up 40 appearances across all competitions. Maanum is capable of playing at the base of midfield in a more disciplined role, but is also very dangerous when pushing forward and progressing play with her tidy footwork and positive attacking runs.

Having been restricted to substitute appearances at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Maanum seized her opportunity in the starting XI in October with a series of goals and impressive performances.

As you can see from the Arsenal Women tweet below, Maanum has made 19 appearances, scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists this season so far.

19 appearances. 10 goals. 5 assists. @fmaanum's on fire in 2022/23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dGk2fGHdST — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 1, 2023

Frida Maanum was at the heart of the Arsenal midfield as they topped a tricky UEFA Women’s Champions League group featuring Olympique Lyonnais and Juventus. Highlights of which you can see below.

Frida made her debut for Norway at just 17 years of age and has since picked up more than 50 caps with her national team.

Jonas Eidevall has brought in 2 international midfielders in the January transfer window, with 23 year old Dutch Victoria Pelova and 19 year old Danish Kathrine Kuhl both joining our Gunners. It will be interesting to see how these new recruits develop alongside Maanum, Walti & Little (C), who have essentially replaced Jordan Nobbs who left for Aston Villa and Mana Iwabuchi who moved on loan to Tottenham.

Keep doing what you’re doing Frida! How do you rate Maanum in midfield? She does create and pull off some amazing strikes to boot..

