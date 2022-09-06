Arsenal Women´s October Super League fixtures & TV coverage confirmed

Every Arsenal Women´s game in October is going to be on the Telly! Interest in women´s football is soaring and long may it continue!

The fixture details for Arsenal Women´s three Barclays Women’s Super League matches in October have now been confirmed following broadcast selections.

The Gunners begin the month with a trip to face Reading on Sunday, October 16th (6.45pm) at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, where they secured a 4-0 win last season, with goals from Jen Beattie, Beth Mead and a Vivianne Miedema.

Next up is another away game, this time against Liverpool (who are newly promoted) at Prenton Park on Sunday, October 23rd (12pm). The last time Arsenal faced Liverpool, in the fifth round of last season’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup, they won 4-0 after a double from Caitlin Foord in the first half and further goals from Beth Mead and Kim Little.

Rounding off October is the visit of West Ham United to Meadow Park on Sunday, October 30th (6.45pm). This fixture fell in round six of last season’s WSL campaign as Arsenal secured a 4-0 victory.

Full details on Arsenal Women´s October WSL fixtures are as follows.

Reading v Arsenal

Select Car Leasing Stadium

Sunday, October 16 (6.45pm)

Live on Sky Sports

Tickets on sale

Liverpool v Arsenal

Prenton Park

Sunday, October 23 (12pm)

Live on BBC Two

Tickets on sale

Arsenal v West Ham

Meadow Park

Sunday, October 30 (6.45)

Live on Sky Sports

Tickets on sale Friday, September 9th (2pm)

Also, if Arsenal win their UWCL qualifier against Ajax later this month, their UWCL group stage campaign will also get under way during October. The full schedule for October could include the following two games, over and above WSL schedule:

Wednesday 20th / Thursday 21st October UWCL Group Stage Match Day One

Wednesday 26th / Thursday 28th October UWCL Group Stage Match Day Two

But let´s just concentrate on the month of September for now, huh? It´s only one week until Arsenal´s first WSL game of the 2022/23 season, away to Man City.

We can´t wait for the season to start! How about you?

Michelle

