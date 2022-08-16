Arsenal Womens opening game at Man City to be broadcast live on SkySports

MAN CITY V ARSENAL: WSL GAME PICKED FOR TV

Arsenal Women are set to face Manchester City Women in first game of WSL 22/23 season. The game will be held on Sunday 11th September – 19:00.

Arsenal Women´s first game of the season will be played away at Manchester City Academy Stadium and has now been rearranged for TV coverage.

The game was originally due to kick-off at 14:00 (UK) on Sunday 11 September.

It will remain on the same date but will now get under way at the later time of 19:00 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports!

So let´s take a look at the couple of times these 2 teams have met in the previous 2021/22 season.

HIGHLIGHTS | 23rd January 2022 Man City 1-1 Arsenal | FA WSL

Manchester City´s Bunny Shaw scored the opening goal and the game looked set to end with a Man City 1-0 Arsenal. That is until Tobin Heath scored in the equalizer in the 92nd minute, denying City the 3 league points win over Arsenal. And what a goal it was! Thank you Tobin!

HIGHLIGHTS | 26th September 2021 Arsenal 5-0 Manchester City) | FA WSL

5 Arsenal goals from 4 players! What a game for Arsenal!

The opening goal was scored by Arsenal’s legendary Forward Vivianne Miedema.

The 2nd goal came from Kim Little followed by a third scored by Katie McCabe taking Arsenal to a 3-0 lead over Man City, after 60 minutes of play.

The 4th goal came from Little, by way of a penalty. And the 5th and final goal of the match was scored by the Lionesses captain Leah Williamson in the final minutes of the game. Well done Arsenal Women!

What are your predictions for Arsenal´s first game of the 2022/23 WSL against Manchester City, on 11th September? Are any of you going to the match? It´s certainly sure to be a nail-biter of a game…

Michelle Maxwell

