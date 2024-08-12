Arsenal Women’s Paris Olympics 2024 roundup – Emily Fox’s USWNT win Gold!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been following our Arsenal Women as they featured for their national teams at the Paris Olympics 2024. Here’s a recap of our Gunner women’s performances at the Olympics, which we, as Gooners, can be proud of.

Australia’s Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross, as well as their Matildas teammates, lost 3-0 to Germany on Match Day 1 and 2-1 to the USA on Match Day 3, resulting in their elimination in the group stages. Unfortunately, Germany eliminated the Canada team through penalties in the quarter-finals, despite Cloe Lacasse‘s team winning all their group stage matches.

Laia Codina and Mariona Caldentey finished fourth after Spain, whom they represented, lost 1-0 to Germany in the clash for bronze.

Other than these six Arsenal Women, honoured to be represented at the Olympics, Arsenal’s left back Emily Fox, who featured in every game for the USA women, who went on to win gold with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Olympics final; a final they reached after beating every opponent they faced in Paris. We are pleased and proud of Emily Fox for bringing gold home!

Below is a recap of our Arsenal Women stars’ individual performances at the Paris Olympics:

Australia’s Matildas:

Catley: 3 appearances, 2 goals, and 2 assists

Cooney Cross: 3 appearances, 1 assist

Foord: 3 appearances

Canada Women:

Lacasse: 3 appearances, 1 goal

Spain Women:

Codina: 4 appearances

Caldentey: 6 appearances, 1 goal, and 1 assist

USA Women:

Fox: 6 appearances, culminating in a gold medal win.

Unfortunatley, England’s Lionesses did not qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, so Gunners Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy did not get the opportunity to represent Team GB.

Did you watch much of the Olympics Gooners?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….