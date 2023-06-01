Arsenal Women’s Performance Report Cards and stats for 2022-23 season

After losing the 2021–22 WSL title by a point to Chelsea, Eidevall and his girls were keen on lifting the 2022–23 season, and they had everything in their power to do so, but plagued by injuries and failing to take advantage of the winter transfer window, they failed to do so, finishing third with a return of 15 wins, 5 losses, and 2 draws. Arsenal’s title wait now stretches to four years since they last did. As we look forward to next season to see whether they’ll end the title drought, here’s a report card about last season:

– Frida Maanum wins Player of the Season

Jonas Eidevall’s decision to switch the Norwegian international from playing a defensive midfield role to a striking role was a masterstroke. With Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead being ruled out for this season with ACL injuries, the 23-year-old took it upon herself to help carry this Arsenal team. She turned up on big occasions, scoring important goals and also creating chances and assisting her teammates. She ended the season with 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. This was Maanum’s season; remember when we likened her resurgence to Xhaka’s?

– Laura Wienroither is worthy of the “most improved tag.”

Before picking up an ACL injury towards the end of the season, Wienroither had started establishing herself as Eidevall’s preferred right back. Her physicality on the right flank caused problems for the opposing player. Remembering when she joined last year and what she has become, you ought to be impressed by the progress she’s made. Eidevall is transforming her into one of the finest fullbacks there is.

– Victoria Pelova is my signing of the season

Pelova impressed Eidevall when Arsenal faced Ajax in the Champions League qualifying tie; her control of the ball, physicality, and ability to play in different positions made Eidevall sanction her deal in the winter. She came in and got straight to business, slowly establishing herself as a starter. She started 12 games out of the 19 that she was available for selection.

Other than the player of the season, signing of the season, and most improved player, here are some notable stats for the 2022–23 season:

A. 2022/23 MOST APPEARANCES

1. Stina Blackstenius – 39 (WSL 22, UWCL 12, FA Cup 2, Conti Cup 3)

2.Frida Maanum – 38 (WSL 22, UWCL 11, FA Cup 2, Conti Cup 3)

3. Katie McCabe – 38 (WSL 21, UWCL 12, FA Cup 2, Conti Cup 3)

B. TOP SCORERS

1. Stina Blackstenius – 18 (WSL 8, FA Cup 2, Conti Cup 2, UWCL 6)

2. Frida Maanum – 16 ( WSL 9, Conti Cup 2, UWCL 5)

3. Caitlin Foord – 12 (WSL 6, FA Cup 1, Conti Cup 1, UWCL 4)

C. MOST ASSISTS

1. Frida Maanum – 10 (WSL 4, FA Cup 2, Conti Cup 1, UWCL 3)

2. Caitlin Foord – 9 ( WSL 6, FA Cup 1, UWCL 2)

3. Katie McCabe – 6 (WSL 4, FA Cup 1, UWCL 1)

Things may not have gone to plan this season, as far as the WSL is concerned, but winning the Continental Cup and reaching the Champions League semi-finals with a limited squad shows Arsenal can be better next season with a proper summer of reinforcements to add squad depth.

I’m tipping Arsenal for the 2022–23 WSL title!