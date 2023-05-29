Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season set to sign contract extension with Gunners by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s 23 year old Norwegian international Frida Maanum, has been voted Arsenal Women Supporter’s Club Player of the Season 2022-23.

Frida joined Arsenal in July 2021 and her presence as an attacking midfielder has had a tremendous impact on the team, and she is this season’s highest scorer for the club, scoring 16 goals across all competitions. This incredible feat also earned her well-deserved nominations for both the WSL and PFA Player of the Season awards.

It is understood that Maanum has signed a contract extension with the club, with an official confirmation expected in the coming days, as per Arseblog.

Maanum’s contributions on the field have been invaluable, particularly in the wake of Vivianne Miedema’s ACL injury in December 2022. Frida has filled the No.10 role admirably, and on a number of occasions prior to Miedema’s injury, Frida wasn’t doing too badly either, with Miedema being benched in favour of Maanum on a number of occasions.

Maanum really shone during Arsenal Women’s 5-1 win over Lyon, in the group stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and was name Player of the Match on that occasion. See spectacular highlights below:

Well done Frida! And with her new contract extension we can expect to see a lot more of this young dynamo in the coming season!

