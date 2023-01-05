Arsenal Women’s prodigy Teyah Goldie could be back for Gunners soon by Michelle

Arsenal‘s Teyah Goldie is a very exciting young talent indeed. Teyah first joined the Arsenal youth academy at the age of only six years old, in 2011, working her way up through the ranks of Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence before making her first-team debut off the bench in Arsenal’s 10-0 FA Cup win over Gillingham on 18 April 2021.

The London-born defender was sent out on loan to Watford last season and starred in central midfield due to her composure on the ball and impressive passing range.

Teyah signed her first professional contract with Arsenal on her 18th birthday in June 2022.

Could Teyah Goldie be match-fit soon, after ACL injury in March 2022? 👍👍 https://t.co/mLFKPvkvUH — Justgoonerwomen (@Justgoonerwomen) January 4, 2023

Arsenal confirmed in March 2022 that Teyah Goldie had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Watford’s match with Sheffield United – the same injury that her teammates Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have sustained.

Teyah has been back in training with the first team for a couple of months now, after recovering from surgery and going through extensive rehabilitation. In the latest tweet by Arsenal above it would seem that Teyah is going from strength to strength and could be back on the pitch for our Gunners soon!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….