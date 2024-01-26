Arsenal Women’s prospects for the second half of the season look very promising

Arsenal’s prospects for the second half of the 2023–24 season look promising.

The first half did not start or conclude well. It began with their failure to qualify for the Champions League and their 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Match Day 1. It didn’t end well either, as they fell 1-0 in the WSL against their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, in their last game before the winter break.

Arsenal’s results three games after the mid-season break are as follows:

Arsenal 5:1 Watford

Arsenal 2:1 Everton

Reading 0:6 Arsenal

There is hope that this is the start of one of their best runs at achieving a domestic treble.

Frida Maanum, speaking about their aim for the second half of the season, disclosed that she is looking forward to assisting the squad achieve the treble as well as beating Chelsea at home and away. Arsenal have already defeated Chelsea (4-1) at the Emirates (December 2023), and the second leg will be played at Stamford Bridge (on Sunday, 17th March).

Speaking on Arsenal.com, Maanum stated, “It will be an exciting half of the season ahead of us. We have the chances in both cups and the league as well, which is exciting to look forward to.

“The second half of the season is going to be huge. I’m really excited for the whole season, but especially to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. I’ve never won an away game at Chelsea, and I want to change that. We’re all very motivated, especially after that result against Chelsea at the Emirates, where we created so many chances and dominated most of the game. It’s good to go into the second half of the WSL season with that confidence in the team, and I can’t wait to get going.”

What are your opinions on Maanum’s aspirations for the second half of the season? What are your expectations for Arsenal women in the second half of the season?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

