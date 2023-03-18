Arsenal Women’s race against Chelsea for the WSL “could come down to the last couple of games”

The Arsenal women appeared to have given up on competing for the WSL title earlier this year. Before they beat Liverpool 2-0 last week, the Arsenal women had gone winless in the three league games they had played in 2023, drawing 1-1 with Chelsea, drawing 0-0 with West Ham, and losing 2-1 to Manchester City.

As a result of these results, Arsenal appeared to have lost some of its leverage in the race for the league. However, two wins later, Arsenal are now firmly in the league title race, as the difference between them and Chelsea at the top of the league is 5 points. If Arsenal continue to win and hope Chelsea are unfortunate, then they can have a shot at WSL glory. England legend Kelly Smith recently admitted it is still unpredictable who walks away with the WSL title, saying on Livescore: “It’s really tight at the top, and I think it could come down to the last couple of games of the season… Arsenal are coming into a bit of form now. They’re in a good headspace after the final. Stina Blackstenius is scoring. She was struggling a little bit for goals but she’s hitting the net now and [Frida] Maanum’s playing well.”

With a lot still to play, the Arsenal women shouldn’t give up on the title race. Yes, reducing the 5 points between them and Chelsea isn’t that easy, and it mostly depends on Chelsea being unfortunate, but even so, Eidevall and his girls need to control what they can and let the rest take care of itself.

It could come down to the big showdown between Chelsea and Arsenal, facing each other in the second last game of the season, but we firstly have the small matter of beating both Manchester clubs in April!



Michelle Maxwell

