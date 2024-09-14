Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

Arsenal Women’s record-breaking bid for Lioness, Keira Walsh, rejected by Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni are willing to lose Arsenal women’s transfer target Keira Walsh for free next year. On Friday, we reported on BBC Emma Sanders’ assertion that the Barca Femeni midfielder, eager to return to England for personal reasons, was not planning to sign a new deal. That claim left the impression Walsh hoped to either secure a sale to a WSL team (with a number keen to sign her) or see out the remaining months of her contract.

In “response” to Sanders’ claims, Maria Tikas has provided an intriguing update that would be of interest to Gooners. According to Tikas, Keira Walsh stays in Barcelona. She claims that on Thursday, the Liga F and UEFA 2024 Women’s Champions League winners rejected Arsenal’s record-breaking transfer offer  for the midfielder.

Well, Arsenal may not have managed to convince Barcelona to let go of the England international, but it is exciting that the club was keen to splash cash for her signing (reported elsewhere to be in the region of 1.1 Million Euros!).

Will Barca regret not cashing in on their midfielder, who could join any club for free next summer? Well, that’s what we’ll have to see. Just as Manchester United refused to sell Alessia Russo to Arsenal on a record deal before she made the switch on a free transfer, could Walsh follow the same path and become the next major Arsenal Women signing from Barca?

What are your thoughts on this latest twist in Arsenal’s Keira Walsh story?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
“My summer was tarnished by injury.” Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy on her return to the pitch
Steph Catley shares her thoughts on facing Viv Miedema, in Arsenal v Man City Women WSL opener
Arsenal’s Michelle Agyemang signs loan deal with Brighton Women
Posted by

Tags Keira Walsh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors