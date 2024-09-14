Arsenal Women’s record-breaking bid for Lioness, Keira Walsh, rejected by Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni are willing to lose Arsenal women’s transfer target Keira Walsh for free next year. On Friday, we reported on BBC Emma Sanders’ assertion that the Barca Femeni midfielder, eager to return to England for personal reasons, was not planning to sign a new deal. That claim left the impression Walsh hoped to either secure a sale to a WSL team (with a number keen to sign her) or see out the remaining months of her contract.

In “response” to Sanders’ claims, Maria Tikas has provided an intriguing update that would be of interest to Gooners. According to Tikas, Keira Walsh stays in Barcelona. She claims that on Thursday, the Liga F and UEFA 2024 Women’s Champions League winners rejected Arsenal’s record-breaking transfer offer for the midfielder.

KEIRA WALSH se queda en el Barça… de momento. El club azulgrana rechazó ayer la última oferta del Arsenal (de récord). No hay reemplazo en el mercado y la consideran indispensable, a pesar de que ya ha comunicado su voluntad de NO renovar. En @sporthttps://t.co/8Fmt9RkwxH — Maria Tikas (@MariaTikas) September 13, 2024

Well, Arsenal may not have managed to convince Barcelona to let go of the England international, but it is exciting that the club was keen to splash cash for her signing (reported elsewhere to be in the region of 1.1 Million Euros!).

Will Barca regret not cashing in on their midfielder, who could join any club for free next summer? Well, that’s what we’ll have to see. Just as Manchester United refused to sell Alessia Russo to Arsenal on a record deal before she made the switch on a free transfer, could Walsh follow the same path and become the next major Arsenal Women signing from Barca?

What are your thoughts on this latest twist in Arsenal’s Keira Walsh story?

Michelle M

