Arsenal Women’s rising star, Freya Godfrey, recently shared her goals for the upcoming season. Every academy player dreams of making it to the senior team, but she has mentioned that she plans to go out on loan again to get more playing time (probably before she comes back and forces herself into Arsenal’s first team).

Negotiations with the club are already in progress to facilitate her departure on a loan deal, as she indicated during a conversation with Girlactico. Freya said, “I think I just want to get regular game time, playing week in and week out. Where that will be, I’m not sure yet. We’re still talking about it. That’s a priority for me right now: trying to kick on and get senior football game time under my belt.”

Last season, she had a stint at Charlton on loan. She participated in 16 matches, where she started four and made cameo appearances in the remaining 12. The 2005-born forward has been a member of the England national team since the U-14 youth level, and she currently serves as the U-19 team captain.

Notably, along with other young Gunners, Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, Vivienne Lia, and Maddy Earl, Godfrey has been selected for the England women’s U-19 team for the 2024 U19 UEFA Women’s European Championship.

England are in Group A with France, Serbia, and Lithuania. Their first game is against the hosts, Lithuania, on Sunday July 14th. You can catch Godfrey and the young Gunners in action in the U-19 European Championships on the BBC iPlayer.

It’s nice to see our young gunners coming up through the ranks for Arsenal and the young Lionesses. Good luck on Sunday girls!

Michelle M

