Arsenal Women’s road to UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals 2022-23 by Michelle

Let’s just indulge ourselves for a moment, shall we? What a season Arsenal are having.. As we now move into the winter break, and our Christmas celebrations, I thought it would be nice to celebrate our Gunners qualification to the quarter-finals of this prestigious Champions League competition as we end the year on a high!

Arsenal Women have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League a record 15 times. In fact, our Gunners have reached the quarter-finals all 15 times that they have been part of this competition! The last time that Arsenal won the UEFA Women’s Champions League was 2006/07, having gotten as far as the semi-finals on 5 occasions but not since 2012/13. Arsenal have a long history in this competition and are only the second club after Lyon to get to 100 games.

So how did we qualify for the quarter-finals this time around?

Arsenal’s opening 5-1 win at Lyon, the first time that Olympique Lyonnais had conceded five goals at home, set our Gunners up for a great progress through the group games when we qualified with a game to spare even after losing 1-0 to the reigning champions Lyon at Emirates Stadium. Vivianne Miedema’s ACL injury in that game was a big blow for Arsenal after already having lost Beth Mead to the same injury just weeks earlier. However, even without that super duo Arsenal still had a dominant 9-1 win over Zurich in their last group game, to finish in style in top spot in group C.

Here are all our Champions League games so far, including our tough Qualifier against Ajax….

Aside from Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal have suffered numerous injuries this season but in true Gunner style they have fought against adversity with this quarter-final qualification.

Our Gunners are also in great standing in their Women’s Super League campaign, second only to Chelsea who have played an extra game.

Looks like 2023 has everything going for it in my opinion, and our Gunners will certainly be starting from a great position after the winter break!

Michelle Maxwell

