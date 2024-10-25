Arsenal Women’s Rosa Kafaji “It is incredibly great to hear that from an Arsenal legend (Ian Wright)”

After the international break, some of us Arsenal Women fans eagerly anticipate Rosa Kafaji getting more opportunities to showcase her skills. Truth be told, some of us felt she was just being overlooked. In fact, Gunner legend Ian Wright, in early October, after Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw with Everton, questioned why in that game the Arsenal technical bench didn’t consider introducing her.

Isn’t this the exact scenario we signed a player like Kafaji for? Kmt. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 6, 2024

Kafaji, upon joining our Gunners, was described as an X-factor player who, on a good day, with her trickery and great technical ability, could unlock the tightest of defenses. Well, we got a hint of that when Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend.

Kafaji touched on the issue in her most recent interview, as we eagerly anticipate her receiving more playing time. Speaking to Aftonbladet, the Swedish star expresses her gratitude for the calls for her to play; she recognises the significance of someone like Ian Wright advocating for her. She acknowledges she doesn’t want to just be sitting on the bench, but even so, she believes her time will come.

“It is incredibly great to hear that from an Arsenal legend—that he wants to see me play. Of course, you want to play; you don’t just want to sit on the bench without being able to contribute. But hopefully, that chance will come with time,” said Kafaji.

Whether she starts or makes cameo appearances, Kafaji must play a significant role after the international break. If there’s a player who will be key to Arsenal Women’s resurgence, she’s most certainly one of them.

After the break, Arsenal take on Manchester United on Sunday 3rd November; hopefully that will be another 3 points for our girls in the bag! That said, Rosa Kafaji and Stina Blackstenius are with their Swedish national team at the moment; they’re to play in friendly fixtures against Luxembourg (on October 25th and 29th). Let’s hope they don’t pick up any injuries..

Michelle M

