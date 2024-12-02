Arsenal Women’s Rosa Kafaji scores after 8 minutes as 2nd half sub in Sweden 2-0 win over Serbia

Arsenal Women’s Rosa Kafaji is currently on international duty with Sweden Women, as they play in the UEFA Women’s Euro play-off qualifiers for a place at Euro 2025 in Switzerland. Kafaji came on in the 62nd minute of Sweden’s match away to Serbia, and scored within 8 minutes. Sweden walked away 2-0 winners.

😮‍💨 Rosa Kafaji both serving the goal and the celebration! pic.twitter.com/RmS9nSERO9 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) November 29, 2024

Rosa Kafaji has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in women’s football, making significant strides with Arsenal Women and the Swedish national team in 2024. The 21-year-old Swedish forward has quickly become a key player for both her club and country.

Kafaji joined Arsenal Women in August 2024 on a long-term contract from BK Häcken, stepping in as a potential replacement for the legendary Vivianne Miedema. Her versatility is one of her greatest strengths, allowing her to play multiple positions across midfield and attack. Her impact was immediate, scoring her debut goal for Arsenal in a 2-0 away win against West Ham on 20 October 2024.

UEFA recognized her potential by naming her one of ten players to watch in 2024, highlighting her impressive performances in the UEFA Women’s Champions League

At BK Häcken, where she scored 28 goals in 61 appearances, she was the team’s top scorer in the 2023/24 season. Known for her exceptional left-foot shooting and ability to play as a second striker or in midfield, Kafaji brings creativity and goal-scoring prowess to Arsenal in abundance.

Sweden will now face Serbia in Sweden on Tuesday 3rd December in UEFA Euro 2025 play-off qualifiers, kick-off 6PM CET.

Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius and Rosa Kafaji are representing Sweden in these qualifiers, while Amanda Ilestedt remains side-lined after having her child, and Lina Hurtig remains with Arsenal, having only recently returned to the pitch after a long-term absence.

Go Kafaji! What are your thoughts Gooners?

