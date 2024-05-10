Arsenal Women’s Russo clinches WSL Player of the Month for April, amid stiff competition

Arsenal Women striker Alessia Russo clinched the prestigious Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month title for April, with a stellar performance on the pitch. Throughout April, Russo found the net in every WSL match she participated in, totaling four goals across three league appearances. Russo’s overall seasonal tally now stands at an impressive 14 goals, with 10 of them coming from WSL matches.



Russo’s great form was particularly evident in the match against relegated Bristol City, where she showcased her skill by scoring two remarkable goals. Her first goal was a beautifully struck effort from the edge of the area, followed by a precise placement into the bottom corner for her second.

In addition to her standout performance against Bristol City, Russo also scored late goals in matches against Leicester City and Everton, solidifying her position as the only player from her team to reach double figures in league goals this season.

The competition for the Player of the Month award was fierce, with notable nominees including Arsenal teammate Beth Mead, Bethany England from Tottenham, Lauren Hemp from Manchester City, Sara Holmsgaard from Everton, and Sophia Poor from Aston Villa. However, Russo’s outstanding contributions on the field ultimately secured her the well-deserved recognition.

