Arsenal Women’s Russo & Wubben-Moy in but Mead doesn’t make Lionesses squad by Michelle

The Lionesses squad for the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League has been confirmed. Sarina Weigman has only made four changes to the World Cup silver-winning squad. Keira Walsh, who’s injured, and Beth England, who had hip surgery, have been dropped.

Arsenal Women fans were hoping Beth Mead, who is back in first-team training and was even an option from the bench in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers, would make the squad, but she did not. Instead, Maya Le Tissier, Lucy Staniforth, and Jessica Park have been called up.

It is worth noting that Gunners Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy have retained their spots in the squad, which consists of:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), and Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Jessica Park (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion).

The Lionesses are in the same group as Scotland, the Netherlands, and Belgium in one of four League A four-team groups that they want to dominate. Their first Nations League game will be against Scotland on September 22nd. A week after playing Scotland, they will travel to Utrecht to face the Netherlands in game 2.

Sarina Wiegman hopes fans will be behind her team to help them go all the way, as she admitted while unveiling her squad:

“It is the first time we have had the Nations League in the women’s game, and it will mean even more competitive matches for us to test ourselves. While the time to look back on a special period for us will come at the end of the year, it will be good to see the fans again in Sunderland. We have a great connection with the north-east, and I know they will give us tremendous support again.”