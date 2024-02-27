Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women’s Russo & Wubben-Moy start for Lionesses v Italy, but Mead’s on the bench

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead, Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy are currently on international duty with the Lionesses, playing friendlies in Spain. Arsenal’s Leah Williamson withdrew from the Lionesses squad due to a slight injury. This evening’s Lioness captain will be Keira Walsh.

Sarina Wiegman’s starting XI is detailed below, but the fact that Beth Mead is on the bench is a bit of a shocker!

Arsenal’s Mead & Russo both started against Austria, while Wubben-Moy came on at half-time. The Lionesses won the game 7-2, with Mead scoring 2 goals & Russo scoring 2 goals and an assist. Russo & Wubben-Moy both start today but Mead may be subbed on through the game.

Fans in the UK can watch live on ITV4.

Are you ready for this match Gooners?

Go Lionesses!

Michelle M

