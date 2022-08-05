Arsenal Womens 2022/23 Season tickets sold out in just hours

Arsenal Women Season tickets – sold out for 2022/23 by Michelle

For the first time, Arsenal Womens season tickets have completely sold out. The club have sold 1,500 season passes, double the amount they sold last season.

In the past, the club have capped season ticket sales at 1,000 for their 4,000-capacity stadium at Boreham Wood. Super powered by the victory of the England Lionesses’ at the Euro 2022 Championship, the club lifted that capacity to 1,500 for the 2022-23 season and sold all tickets within a few hours of putting them on general sale.

Meanwhile, the North London derby which will be played at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 24th September at 1.30pm, has sold upwards of 16,000 tickets and the club are confident of being able to at least sell out the lower tier for the match.

This raises the question, what will Arsenal Women´s future stadium look like in terms of both location and managing expected higher capacity requirements?

Could the Emirates stadium come into play for more than the current plan to host the North London derby there?

Whatever the future holds for Arsenal Women, it will certainly be an exciting one to watch unfold over the coming seasons.

