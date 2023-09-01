Arsenal Women’s squad depth this coming season is scary! By Michelle

Arsenal women are gearing up for a BIG season.. Last season, they tasted success, lifting the Continental Cup with a 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea. This coming season, our Gunners are mad keen to add more silverware to their cabinet. Jonas Eidevall has just about everything he needs now, to make the 2023-24 season, a season to celebrate and remember. The Swede has a quality squad with phenomenal depth, after a very successful summer transfer window, which is far from over as he hunts down another midfielder and maybe even seals a deal for Mary Earps!

We obviously have to take into account player injuries, which are still not insignificant.

Beth Mead is in pre-season training with the rest of the squad but one would think that her return to the pitch will be slow, with limited minutes after the ACL injury she suffered in November 2022.

Vivianne Miedema, who suffered an ACL injury one month after her teammate and partner Beth, is back on the grass but may not return until the latter half of this season.

Leah Williamson suffered her ACL injury in April this year and has a long way to go in her recovery. We may see her return to the pitch by the tail-end of the season.

Laura Weinroither suffered her ACL injury only 2 weeks after Leah. Again we may not see Weinroither on the pitch this season and, if we do, it will likely be towards the end of the season.

Teyah Goldie ruptured her right ACL in March 2022. Unfortunately, Teyah suffered another ACL rupture during the summer break (her left ACL this time) and is now in rehabilitation. She will definately not be available for Arsenal this season again.

Gio Queiroz & Jen Beattie will also be available, if Gio does not go out on loan again this season.

What are your thoughts? Is that a winning squad or not?!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

