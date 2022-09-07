Arsenal Women’s star Miedema urges a “fully respected” mens player to come out as openly gay

Arsenal Women’s elite player and open lesbian Vivianne Miedema explains what should be done to kick homophobia out of football. The striker does not hide that she is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Beth Mead, who are currently referred to as the “Beckhams of the Lesbian World“.

Having an out gay or bisexual male footballer in the professional game who is “fully respected” would help others, says Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema.

While several current top women players who are lesbian or bisexual are out, there has still yet to be a high-profile gay or bi equivalent among their male counterparts.

Viv Miedema was asked if a top men’s player coming out would make homosexuality less of a stigma within the game.

“Obviously, I like to think so,” said the Netherlands international. “If someone was to come out and that player is fully respected, from there on it would be easy for a lot of other boys to come out as well.

“I think you should do what you want and let people do whatever they feel good with.”

She went on to say: “Why does it change the player if he is gay or not? Why does it change the player if he or she is from Holland, from Africa, from Australia? We are all the same so why can’t we just accept how we are and who we are and go from there?

“”Just enjoy football and enjoy life – that is how easy it is for me anyway.”

There have been zero Mens Premier League players to come out publicly, but not long ago Blackpool’s Jake Daniels came out as gay, and as the general public become more aware of being open on LBGT+ issues, is it only a matter of time before a top Premier League player is brave enough to speak out in public?

Arsenal’s Women players have no problem with being openly gay at all…..

