Rafaelle Souza’s Brazil wins Copa America and joins Lionesses in heroes welcome (Arsenal Women)

Arsenal Welcomes home Souza and the Lionesses

Continental champions Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, Beth Mead, and Lotte Wubben-Moy received a heroes’ welcome upon their return to London Colney on 15th August 2022, winner’s medals on display.

The welcome party included Arsenal men’s and women’s first teams, managers Jonas Eidevall and Mikel Arteta, the training staff, childhood coaches, and a host of advocates from the women’s football community.

Williamson captained England’s Lionesses to a historic win at the UEFA Euro 2022, in front of a record-breaking 87,000 strong at Wembley, while Souza led Brazil to a fantastic Copa América Femenina victory. Williamson and Souza will meet as international captains when their respective sides face each other in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima in February of next year.

Meanwhile, Mead set the Euros on fire as the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot winner, netting an amazing total of six goals and five assists. Wubben-Moy, as another member of the 23-woman squad that finally brought football home, was also the driving force behind the Lionesses’ public letter advocating for an ongoing Euros legacy that allows all schoolgirls the opportunity to play football.

Following their warm welcome home to London Colney, our final group of internationals were back in Arsenal kit and back in the gym for training yesterday. returning from the latter stages of their respective international tournaments, completing our women’s first-team squad. Captain Kim Little has spent part of pre-season on loan with her old club, OL Reign, making six NWSL appearances.

Our champions will be back in Arsenal colours when our WSL season kicks off on September 11 with an away fixture against Manchester City. A couple of weeks later, Arsenal Women will take over the Emirates Stadium for the North London Derby. 30,000 tickets have already been sold so don’t miss your chance to be there!

