Arsenal Women’s star striker Vivianne Miedema faces surgery for ruptured ACL by Michelle

Arsenal have issued a statement today confirming that their Dutch international Vivianne Miedema has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Miedema was stretchered off the pitch during the final minutes of the first half when Arsenal were narrowly defeated by reigning champions Lyon at Emirates Stadium last Thursday evening, in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group games.

After Arsenal’s defeat to Lyon they still qualified for the Quarter Finals of the competition, for a record-breaking 15th time in their history, but the event was very much over-shadowed by Miedema’s injury, with head coach Eidevall saying after the match I have no information at all yet. It’s just the concern I have here now after the game, and that’s where a lot of my thoughts are at the moment to be honest.

Vivianne’s partner Beth Mead suffered the same fate with a ruptured ACL in November, in Arsenal’s first Women’s Super League defeat of the season when Manchester United won by 2-3 at Emirates Stadium, prompting the question: Why are ACL injuries so common in women’s football?

Miedema, who was recently granted a leave of absence by Arsenal and her Dutch national side to rest and recuperate, said recently, in her column in Netherlands publication ADSSportsweld: Benzema, Mané, Kantévarious and my own teammate Beth Mead all have something in common.” she wrote. “They miss the World Cup due to an injury. The schedule in both women’s and men’s football is just too full. I wrote about this worrying pattern in my column.

It’s all no coincidence. Sure, injuries are sometimes unstoppable, but I see a worrying pattern. The playing calendar for both the women and the men is simply too full.

Miedema, who is the Netherlands all-time top goalscorer, from the men’s and women’s teams, with 115 caps and 95 goals will also now miss the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament taking place in Australia & New Zealand in July & August 2023.

Vivianne is also the top goalscorer in the Women’s Super League and had returned to great form recently, scoring 4 goals in 4 games since her break.

Both Beth & Vivianne will be sorely missed by Arsenal for the rest of the 2022-23 season and very much missed by their national teams, England and the Netherlands respectively.

We are sending love and lots of healing hugs to our 2 Arsenal star’s as they walk the road to full recovery together.

Michelle Maxwell

