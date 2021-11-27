Arsenal Womens stars in internationals ahead of FA Cup Final next weekend

Internationals helping to keep up momentum!

Another international break is upon the Arsenal women and so far it’s been a busy first round of matches.

Frida Maanum got on the scoresheet twice for Norway in a 7-0 drubbing of Albania to keep her side top of group F and two points clear of second placed Poland.

Hopefully Maanum gets a rest when Norway face Armenia on Tuesday, although it’s not likely.

Kate McCabe also got on the scoresheet for The Republic of Ireland, in a 1-1 draw with Slovakia which keeps them in fourth place, eight points from Sweden in first, in Group A where they will be looking to their next game against Georgia for all three points.

Jordan Nobbs was an unused substitute in England’s game against Austria but Beth Mead started and then was replaced by teammate Nikita Parris on the 70th minute.

But it was ex Arsenal forward Ellen White who got the headlines, scoring the only goal of the game on her 100th cap, that keeps England unbeaten and five points clear at the top of Group D. Jordan may yet get a run around against Latvia in the final game of this round though, where she will be looking for minutes to be ready to prepare for the cup final on the weekend!

As much as we don’t really like our players playing internationals as they could get injured, at the end of the day every minute helps and I know that they are playing to be able to qualify for the World Cup however sometimes the minutes they get are a good thing as it helps them keep that momentum while keeping their muscles working.

And as I always say as long as nobody comes back injured all in all it’s a positive for Arsenal because it helps the players confidence and momentum and sets them up and hopefully prepares them well for the big clash they have after the break when they face Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_