Arsenal Women stars on form again as England win 10-0

Mead continues impressive run!

After her emphatic 15 minute hat-trick against Northern Ireland over the weekend Beth Mead was deservedly given a starting place in the England lineup against Latvia.

And of course she did not disappoint.

She bossed the game alongside her teammates and of course people will argue it is only Latvia but we know it is not always how it looks on paper once you step on the field!

Despite not getting a hat-trick this time around Beth got a goal and two assists in a game that she was all over the pitch controlling every moment, every attack and every shot.

Beth wasn’t the only Arsenal star on show though as captain over the two games, Leah Williamson, not only led the teams out twice but also got on the scoresheet tonight.

Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy also made an appearance from the Arsenal ranks too.

After Beth’s hat trick the other night against Northern Ireland, it was another WSL star who took the match ball home in the form of Manchester United’s Ella Toone who had her turn in scoring a hat trick and despite a missed penalty from Ellen White, England ran out 10-0 winners on the night in the final game of this international period.

So just the four goals in two games for Beth Mead😉, and 14 goals scored and zero conceded for the Lionesses keeps them top of Group D, two points clear of second placed Austria, who will be England’s next opponents in the November international window.

All in all it was a good international window for the English Arsenal girls and here’s hoping they return to Arsenal and continue the fine form that they went into the International break with, to help Arsenal get into their first final of the season when they face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final over the weekend! Gooners?

Shenel Osman

